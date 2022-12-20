Crackers and chips make fun, easy snacks

A survival kit for the holiday season should include a Rolodex of appetizers that can be thrown together quickly or made ahead — ideally both. Gougères and oysters Rockefeller don’t fit that criteria, but these fun and festive snacks do.

They’re the types of no-recipe recipes that are more about shopping and assembling than precise measuring, so they’re just what you need whether you’re throwing a last-minute get-together or too busy to cook for the party that’s been on your calendar for months.

Dips and spreads provide fresh and creamy richness to (store-bought) accouterments; party mixes offer crunch by the palmful; bite-size appetizers deliver single-handedly; boards and bowls give guests endless options for grazing; and chips and crackers bring from-scratch flavors.

Easy Party Snacks: Crackers & Chips

Cacio e Pepe Frico: Toss together equal parts finely grated Parmesan and pecorino. Place heaping tablespoons on parchment-lined sheets about a half-inch apart, flatten with your fingers, then sprinkle with black pepper. Bake at 400 degrees until golden and crisp, 6 to 10 minutes.

Honey Butter Potato Chips: At one point, these store-bought chips were so craze-worthy in South Korea, they inspired an online black market. To DIY, melt butter with honey, then taste on a salted potato chip and add more salt and honey until assertively sweet and salty. Lightly coat chips with the butter, then eat right away or bake at 300 degrees until tacky and toasted, 8 to 10 minutes.

Vegan Cheddar Ranch Chips: Warm potato or tortilla chips in the microwave or a 425-degree oven. Toss in neutral oil until lightly coated, then toss with nutritional yeast, onion or garlic powder, dried dill and black pepper until totally coated. Add salt and more seasonings to taste.

Seed and Cheese Brittle: For these crackly crackers inspired by the ones from Market Hall Foods in Oakland, California, combine equal parts coarsely grated fontina and Asiago on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Spread the cheese out to create holes like a snowflake. Sprinkle with salt and mixed seeds (pump kin, sunflower, sesame, flax, nigella, poppy, millet, quinoa or a combination), then bake at 350 degrees until golden-crisp, about 10 minutes. Cool then break into crackers.

Ginger-Dill Pita Chips: Stir together olive oil, grated ginger, chopped dill and salt and pepper. Cut pita into triangles and toss in the oil. Bake at 425 degrees until golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Salami Chips: For this salty chip, bake pepperoni, prosciutto or salami as you would bacon; in a single layer at 350 degrees until rigid and darker in color. Drain on a paper towel to crisp and cool.