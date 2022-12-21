Waikiki fisheries area will be closed in 2023

The Waikiki Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area on Oahu will be closed to fishing during 2023.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources in a news release announced the closure, which will take place from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. The closure is meant to give fish a break from fishing pressure.
The management area encompasses the nearshore waters between the Ewa wall of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark on shore to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the edge of the fringing reef if it’s beyond 500 yards.
The SFMA is closed to fishing in odd-numbered years.
No fishing is allowed in the adjacent Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District, which encompasses the area from the Ewa wall of the Natatorium to the Kapahulu groin.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.