Wahinekapu helps Wahine beat San Jose State on the road

Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu scored 13 points to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 54-43 win over San Jose State today at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine took command with a 14-2 run in the third quarter and held off the host Spartans late in the fourth to snap a three-game skid and close their nonconference schedule at 2-7.

UH led 45-35 with 3:22 left before SJSU went on a 7-1 run, closing to 46-42 on Jada Holland’s driving layup with 1 minute remaining. But UH made its next six free-throw attempts and guard Ashley Thoms’ steal and layup with 27 seconds left sealed the win for the Rainbow Wahine.

Wahinekapu hit three of UH’s eight 3-pointers, UH forward Kallin Spiller finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds and freshman center Imani Perez blocked five shots to help spark the UH defense. Perez’s blocked shot total was the highest for a UH player since Lahni Salanoa had five against Cal Poly in 2017.

UH overcame 27 turnovers, leading to 21 SJSU points. The Spartans committed 23 turnovers, 13 on UH steals, and the Wahine converted those into 15 points.

Jasmine Singleton led SJSU (2-9) with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting. The Spartans shot 29% from the field overall and their point total was a season low.

UH opens Big West play on Dec. 29 at UC Davis.