Injured fisherman rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured fisher this afternoon near the Makapuu Lighthouse in Hawaii Kai.
At around 1 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a man, described as being in his 60s, who fell and injured himself while fishing in the area.
HFD responded and established a helicopter landing zone at Makapuu Beach Park.
Rescue personnel were inserted at the fisher’s location at around 1:45 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment on him. The fisher was then flown via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care at around 2:10 p.m. The man’s current condition is unknown.
