Commercial vehicles to return to Hanauma Bay in January

Commercial vehicles that were prohibited from Hanauma Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to return in January and February, the city announced today.

Entry for approved tour vehicles will be allowed beginning Jan. 4, followed in February by scuba and snorkel guides.

The tour vehicles will be allowed to enter the commercial vehicle parking lot but will be restricted to 15 minutes. Their passengers must remain in the upper level of Hanauma Bay and will not be allowed onto the beach below.

All commercial vehicles will have to pay entry fees based on the following formula:

>> $10 for vehicles that can accommodate up to seven passengers;

>> $20 for vehicles that can carry eight to 25 passengers;

>> $40 for vehicles that can accommodate 26 passengers or more.

The commercial lot initially will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Prices to park in the visitor lot will be the same: $1 for residents and $3 for visitors.

Monthly permit applications are due on the 15th day of each month unless that day is a weekend or holiday. So the January the deadline will be on the 17th. Five monthly permits may be issued at a time.

For daily scuba/snorkel permits, Jan. 27 is the first day applications can be accepted. Four daily permits may be issued at a time.

All entry and parking fees will be used to find Hanauma Bay operations, the city said.

For more information about the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, visit bit.ly/HanaumaBAY.