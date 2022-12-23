Hilo man indicted in girlfriend’s 2019 strangling death

A Hilo grand jury returned an indictment against a 29-year-old man, charging him with murder in the 2019 death of his 24-year-old girlfriend in Panaewa.
In a statement, Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen said, “Obtaining this indictment is the first step to seeking justice for Sable Keffer-Young and her ohana.”
Ekolu Keolanui was to make his initial appearance at Hilo Circuit Court today after he was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Keffer-Young.
He remains in custody at the Hilo Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.
Prosecutors alleged Keolanui strangled Keffer-Young at Malama Park in Panaewa.
