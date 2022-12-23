comscore Hilo man indicted in girlfriend’s 2019 strangling death
Top News

Hilo man indicted in girlfriend’s 2019 strangling death

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Ekolu Keolanui was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Sable Keffer-Young.

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Ekolu Keolanui was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Sable Keffer-Young.

A Hilo grand jury returned an indictment against a 29-year-old man, charging him with murder in the 2019 death of his 24-year-old girlfriend in Panaewa.

In a statement, Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen said, “Obtaining this indictment is the first step to seeking justice for Sable Keffer-Young and her ohana.”

Ekolu Keolanui was to make his initial appearance at Hilo Circuit Court today after he was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Keffer-Young.

He remains in custody at the Hilo Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Prosecutors alleged Keolanui strangled Keffer-Young at Malama Park in Panaewa.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up