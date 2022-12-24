Operations at Haleakala National Park limited following stormy weather

The Summit District of Haleakala National Park is still dealing with the after-effects of this week’s stormy weather, with some operations and facilities limited.

The Haleakala Visitor Center at the 9,740-foot elevation was closed today, however, restrooms and parking at that location remained open, according to a news release. The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet was open along with its restroom facilities.

Communication infrastructure within the park was severely damaged by the storm and cell phone service is currently unreliable. That means emergency responses within the park “may be significantly delayed,” the release said.

The park is advising visitors with medical issues to consider delaying their trip to the summit due to potential difficulty in contacting emergency services.