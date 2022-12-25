First responders busy with ocean rescues on Christmas Day

Honolulu first responders had to more than a half-dozen ocean rescues during a busy Christmas Day.

The rescues took place around the island, making for a busy day for Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services personnel, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department reported today.

At least a handful of those cases took place at around 3 p.m. In one case, lifeguards responded to a call about a 48-year-old man who was bodyboarding at Makapuu Beach Park and was found unresponsive in the ocean. Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until EMS arrived and took over care. Paramedics administered advanced life support on the patient and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

At around the same time, first responders responded to Police Beach on the North Shore for a 48-year-old woman who fractured her ankle. Shortly after, lifeguards responded to a call about a 36-year-old man who possibly broke his leg at Electric Beach in West Oahu. Both were transported from the scene in serious condition.

Also at around 3 p.m., EMS responded to a call about two hikers at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail. One of the hikers, a 60-year-old woman, injured her ankle and was transported in stable condition; the other hiker, a 56-year-old man, reportedly became sick on the trail but declined transportation.