comscore Kailua house fire deemed accidental
Kailua house fire deemed accidental

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 pm
A fire at a Kailua beachfront home on Wednesday that caused an estimated $33,000 in damage was determined to be accidental, the Honolulu Fire Department said Saturday in a statement.

According to HFD, the fire at 360 Dune Circle that started inside a utility closet was probably sparked by the failure of the equipment operating a hot tub or spa.

HFD received a 911 call at 7:31 p.m. on Dec. 21 for a fire at the location and sent six units staffed with approximately 24 personnel. The first firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:38 p.m. and discovered light flames from the building facing the road. Firefighters contained the fire by 7:48 p.m. and extinguished it by 8:03 p.m.

The damage was estimated to be $30,000 to the building and $3,000 to its contents.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

