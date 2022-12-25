Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas readies for New Year’s Eve

Details for Las Vegas’ annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display have been announced. The “America’s Party” show will run for eight minutes, with the fireworks launched from eight Strip rooftops: STRAT, Resorts World, Treasure Island, Venetian, Caesars Palace, Aria, Planet Hollywood and MGM Grand.

More than 11,000 individual pyrotechnics will be launched after a countdown by DJ Tiesto on Resorts World’s outdoor LED screen. They’ll be synced with a soundtrack of hits from Miley Cyrus, the Backstreet Boys and others. The Strip will be closed to traffic for the evening and open to pedestrians who want to celebrate on the Boulevard.

A separate fireworks show will be launched from the rooftop of the Plaza downtown.

Wildfire opening: The new Wildfire casino being built at the spot where the old Castaways (originally the Showboat) stood will open in February. Station Casinos wasted no time in building the 21,000-square-foot casino that was announced in July without a specified completion date. Station states that a more “elevated experience” will be provided at the latest in the Wildfire brand.

WSOP 2023: The 54th annual World Series of Poker will start on May 30 and run through July 18. Same as last year, it will be hosted by the new Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris. The $10,000-buy-in Main Event will take place July 3-17.

Airport beer: A survey of beer prices at the 50 busiest U.S. airports by FinanceBuzz.com ranked Las Vegas’ Reid International the fourth most expensive at $8.86 per “regular serving of domestic macrobrews” (e.g., Bud, Coors, Miller). The average was $7.42, most expensive was New York’s LaGuardia at $12.33, and least expensive was Portland International at $4.33.

Question: Does the addition of the new food hall at the Fremont mean the end of the shrimp cocktail served at the counter?

Answer: No. The Lanai Express cafeteria-style counter will continue to operate, and presumably, continue selling the last 99-cent shrimp cocktail available in town.

