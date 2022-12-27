Kokua Line: Are traffic cam tickets online?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: How will citations generated by Oahu’s red-light traffic cameras appear in Traffic Court public records?

Answer: “The citations are searchable by the vehicle’s registered owner’s name,” said Jan Kagehiro, spokesperson for the state Judiciary.

Tickets generated by new automatic traffic cameras, which are designed to deter red-light running, are issued to the vehicle’s registered owner based on a photo of the vehicle’s license plate. For vehicles owned by more than one person, the citation is issued in the name of the first listed owner, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic records are searchable online via the Judiciary Information Management System’s eCourt Kokua. Keep in mind that the person cited may not have been driving the car. For more information about eCourt Kokua, follow the links at courts.state.hi.us.

Q: How can I get a copy of my COVID-19 vaccination record? My wallet was stolen, and my CDC card was in it.

A: The state Department of Health says to contact the hospital, pharmacy or community clinic where you received your vaccine. Many health care providers and retail pharmacies provide a digital record via text or email, which you can also print out. If you got your shots at a mass-vaccination site in Hawaii that has since closed, contact the operator of the site (Hawaii Pacific Health operated the clinic at Pier 2, and The Queen’s Medical Center operated the one at Blaisdell Center). If you don’t know who operated the Hawaii site, call DOH at 808-586-8332 or 833-711-0645. You’ll be asked to provide your name, date of birth, vaccination location, date and approximate time you got vaccinated, as well as your phone number and email address. For more information, see 808ne.ws/3HVsLuy.

Q: Regarding the kupuna driver’s license, what happens if my license expires in May and I will be out of state at that time? I am 78.

A: You can renew your Hawaii’s driver’s license up to six months in advance of the expiration date, so you can handle this task before you depart. Wait until 2023 to renew and you should be eligible for a four-year license rather than the current two-year one, assuming that you have no disqualifying conditions. The kupuna four-year license is for people ages 72 through 79.

It’s also possible for some people to renew their Hawaii driver’s license by mail while they are out of state, but various rules apply. Be forewarned that a gold-star license can be mailed only to a Hawaii address. If you want your license mailed to an address outside Hawaii, it will be converted to a limited-purpose driver’s license, which does not comply with the U.S. REAL ID law. For more information, see the driver’s license FAQs on the city’s website, honolulu.gov/csd.

Auwe

My mortgage company has informed me that my monthly mortgage payment will be going up over $200 next year — $200 a month! I don’t have an extra $200 a month. I don’t have an adjustable-rate mortgage. The reason it is going up is because my property taxes are going up so much! The mortgage company pays the property taxes through my escrow account, which is running out of money! This jump is too much. — Disgusted homeowner

Mahalo

A tree blew down in our yard, touching the house and blocking the sidewalk. A big thanks to our wonderful neighbor Andrew, who knew what to do and who to call and guided us through the process; Engine 18 firefighters who came to clear the sidewalk and branches from hitting our home; Kelly at the mayor’s office, who contacted the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Kailua yard to come to our home; and the DFM crew who had the tree cleaned up and carted away by the end of the day. Kudos to the city and county for such great service during a storm. — Elizabeth

