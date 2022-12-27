Speed may be factor in fatal East Oahu crash, police say

An 84-year-old man died and a 79-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in East Oahu Monday, Honolulu police said.
The crash occurred on Kalanianaole Highway at about 7:35 p.m.
Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the highway when the vehicle lost control and struck a guardrail in an area east of Hanauma Bay Road.
The 84-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 79-year-old driver was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police said speed may be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not factors.
This is the 55th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 46 at the same time last year.
