High surf advisory for north, west shores of most islands

A high surf advisory has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, west facing shores of Hawaii Island, and north facing shores of Maui. The advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

An incoming west-northwest swell is expected to bring surf of 12 to 20 feet to north facing shores on Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Molokai tonight, the National Weather Service said in a release. Waves reaching 12 to 16 feet are predicted for west facing shores of those islands.

Surf is anticipated to rise to 7 to 10 feet on west shores of the Big Island.

Forecasters predict the swell to deliver advisory level surf Thursday night, continuing through Friday until a decline Friday night.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and powerful currents along affected coasts.