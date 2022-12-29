comscore Police close Bellows Beach in Waimanalo for investigation
Police close Bellows Beach in Waimanalo for investigation

  • Today
Honolulu police have closed the entrance and exit to Bellows Beach in Waimanalo this morning due to an investigation.

Police responded to Tinker Road after they received a call of “suspicious circumstances” shortly after 7:50 a.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

