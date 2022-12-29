Teen charged in Waikiki armed robbery

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with Tuesday’s alleged armed robbery in Waikiki.

The teen was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery, place to keep a pistol or revolver, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and reckless endangering.

His name was not released because he is a minor.

Honolulu police said the teen brandished a firearm at three hotel employees at Paokalani Avenue and Lemon Road and discharged a round into the ground at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the teen took a gold chain from one of the victims and fled the scene. Police located the suspect shortly after 7:05 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

The juvenile was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening after he allegedly threatened a custodian at a business building on Kapahulu Avenue earlier that morning.

Police said the custodian, 54, confronted the teen and his friends who were urinating in an elevator at the building. One of the juveniles then pointed a gun at the custodian and threatened him at about 5 a.m.

The teen and his friends fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Police said the 17-year-old boy who robbed the hotel employees was positively identified as the same individual who threatened the custodian.