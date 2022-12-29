Hawaii beats UC Davis to open Big West play

Point guard JoVon McClanahan scored 23 points — all in the second half — to power the University of Hawaii basketball team to tonight’s 74-66 victory over UC Davis in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 4,063 — the largest for a home game this season — saw the ’Bows win their Big West opener to improve to 10-3 overall. They have won five in a row.

McClanahan, who did not take a shot in the first half because of early foul trouble, buried a turn-around jumper to cap an 8-0 run and boost the ’Bows to a 54-46 lead with 5:03 to play.

When the Aggies made a late run, McClanahan responded with back-to-back 3s.

The ’Bows scored their final 11 points on free throws.

A new-look Justus Jackson hit a 3 as time expired in the first half to give the ’Bows a 25-23 lead.

In a low-scoring first half, UCD forward Christian Anigwe launched a shot from the top of the key that hit the back of the rim and fell in for a 3 and 23-22 lead with 9 seconds left.

The ’Bows worked the ball down court, and fed Jackson, who hit a 3 from the right corner. Jackson, who cut off his long hair, scored seven points in 13 minutes in the first half.

The ’Bows committed 13 turnovers in the first half, including five in the first five minutes. But the ’Bows were able to play aggressive defense, particularly on guard Elijah Pepper, who entered averaging 19.7 points. Pepper scored four first-half points, with only two while being defended by Samuta Avea.