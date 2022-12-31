comscore Navy reports 3,500-gallon Pearl sewage spill
Navy reports 3,500-gallon Pearl sewage spill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

The latest sewage spill comes while the Navy and the state have been at loggerheads over an $8.7 million fine issued by DOH in September over repeated spills and maintenance problems with the Navy’s wastewater system. Read more

