Tradition of hiking in the new year reaches 50 states

BOSTON >> After a hike at a Massachusetts park more than three decades ago, a simple plan to get more people enjoying the outdoors on New Year’s Day has become a nationwide movement.

Just 380 people participated in the initial First Day Hike in 1992 at the nearly 7,000-acre Blue Hills Reservation just south of Boston. Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in First Day Hikes today at hundreds of parks in all 50 states.

A vigorous walk is a great way to start the new year on the right foot — literally — and get outdoors, enjoy nature, spend time with family and friends and maybe start working on that New Year’s resolution to get in shape, park officials and participants said.

“It’s all about mind, body and soul,” said Rodney Franklin, director of parks for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The late Patrick Flynn, the former supervisor at Blue Hills, came up with the original plan.

“He wanted a way to bring people into the parks in the winter time because so many people think of parks as just a summertime place,” said Priscilla Geigis, deputy commissioner for conservation and resource stewardship at the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Steve Olanoff, 77, took part in that inaugural event at Blue Hills back in 1992 and is now a volunteer who helps shepherd hikers along the park’s trails each year.

“Back then, there was nothing to do on New Year’s Day,” he said. “Everyone just sat home and watched television. When I heard there was an opportunity to go for a hike I said, ‘Well, I’ll try that.’ It’s really amazing that so many people are doing this now.”

Over the years, more Massachusetts state parks joined in. Then, parks in other states came on board. In 2012, First Day Hikes went nationwide when the National Association of State Park Directors endorsed the idea.

“It just goes to show that one person can have an idea that can spread like that,” Geigis said.

Some states have added their own twists. Hawaii will mark its 10th anniversary of participating in the nationwide First Day Hikes with the blowing of conch shell and Native Hawaiian chant at the mile-long Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu.

“While many other states have more challenging (and colder) hikes to offer on New Year’s Day, few can match Kaiwi for stunning scenery, to possibly catch a glimpse of a humpback whale, and to participate in a cross-cultural celebration,” said Curt Cottrell, administrator of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks in a news release last month.

“With the pu heralding the sunrise, a mele oli to shepherd in the new year, and powerful taiko to stir the heart and galvanize our intent for the upcoming year, it’s always a memorable start.”

At Ink Lake State Park in Burnet County, Texas, northwest of Austin, participants can go for a first day run, bike ride, or paddle in a canoe or kayak.

Snowshoes or cross-­country skis may be required at some Oregon locations, said Jason Resch, marketing manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Elijah Bristow State Park near Eugene is even offering a first day horseback ride.

“Just bring your own horse,” Resch said.

Some hikes are guided by park rangers or volunteers who teach about the history, geography, flora and fauna of a particular park. That in turn promotes stewardship and a commitment to protect parks and open spaces, Geigis said. Refreshments are offered at many sites.

And people of all ability levels are welcome.

“We want to appeal to as many people as possible,” Franklin said. “So you’ll have some of our hikes that take place on paved, flat surfaces that are not very long, but if you want a brisk, longer hike, you can do that.”

Families with babies, seniors and people with their dogs have participated in the First Day Hike at the Chester-Blandford State Forest in Massachusetts, said Elizabeth Massa, president of the Western Mass Hilltown Hikers, who guides the 1.5-mile jaunt.

“If your New Year’s resolution is the get more exercise, lose weight, get healthier, then this is your opportunity,” she said.

First Day Hike

Hawaii’s annual First Day Hike event up the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline returns today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1-mile hike on the paved trail to the summit attracts hundreds of early risers to watch the first sunrise of the year peek over Molokai and the Kaiwi Channel.

Gates to the park will open at 5:30 a.m. for the sunrise event at 7:10 a.m.

Officials advise wearing warm clothing and bringing flashlights and blankets. Carpooling is recommended as parking is limited at the trailhead.

There are no rest­rooms at the park; however, portable toilets are being provided by the Division of State Parks for the event.

