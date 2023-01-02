Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Kailua

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Kailua this morning, the first Oahu traffic fatality in 2023, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the unknown woman was crossing Keolu Drive just before 6 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old man.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials estimated the woman’s age at 60-years-old. They said EMS personnel performed CPR and other resuscitation efforts, and took her to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim “succumbed to her injuries” at the hospital.

EMS said the location of the incident was Keolu Drive and Akiohala Street.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the collision.

HPS said the death is first traffic fatality for Oahu in the new year, compared with none at the same time last year. Honolulu police recorded 55 traffic fatalities in 2022.