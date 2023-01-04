comscore Australia to buy U.S.-made HIMARS in boost to defense systems
News

Australia to buy U.S.-made HIMARS in boost to defense systems

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022 A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during annual combat drills between the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps in Capas, Tarlac province, northern Philippines.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022

    A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during annual combat drills between the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps in Capas, Tarlac province, northern Philippines.

CANBERRA, Australia >> Australia announced Thursday it will boost its defense capabilities by spending more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($700 million) on new advanced missile and rocket systems, including U.S.-made HIMARS which have been successfully used by Ukraine’s military.

In Ukraine, the mobile, truck-mounted HIMARS have proved crucial in enabling Ukrainian forces to hit key targets, including a recent strike on a single building that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers.

The Australian government said the HIMARS it was buying included launchers, missiles and training rockets and would be in use by 2026. It said the system had a current range of 300 kilometers (186 miles), which was expected to increase with technological advances.

The government said it had also signed a contract with Norway-based Kongsberg to buy Naval Strike Missiles for navy destroyers and frigates, which would replace aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles from next year.

Citing confidentiality for security reasons, the Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, did not give a cost breakdown of the two systems. Previous reports indicated Australia was looking to acquire about 20 HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which are made by Lockheed Martin.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said it was important the military was equipped with high-end capabilities as it sought to deter potential threats to national security.

“The Albanese Government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia safe — and the Naval Strike Missile and HIMARS launchers will give our Defence Force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests,” Marles said in a statement.

Australia and the U.S. in recent years have become increasingly concerned about China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific. Those concerns were heightened after China signed a security pact last year with the Solomon Islands, prompting the U.S. to push ahead with plans to reopen an embassy in the capital, Honiara.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests
Next Story
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up