Hawaii wins at UC San Diego in Big West men’s basketball

Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points, including the final six points, to lift the University of Hawaii basketball team to a 62-49 victory over UC San Diego tonight in LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif.
The Rainbow Warriors’ seventh victory in a row improved their records to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big West. The Tritons fell to 6-9 and 1-2.
The ’Bows led 35-21 at the intermission, but the Tritons cut the deficit to four several times — the last at 53-49 on Jake Kosakowski’s 3 with 2:57 to play. But the Tritons would not score again.
The ’Bows closed with a 9-0 run.
JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Kamaka Hepa each contributed 11 points for the ’Bows. The UH starters accounted for 60 of the 62 points. Justus Jackson, a backup guard, hit a jumper for the reserves’ only points.
Bryce Pope, who did not play on Saturday because of health/safety protocols, led the Tritons with 16 points.
UH continues its road trip with Saturday’s game against Cal State Fullerton.
