Man, 33, suspected in Manoa home robbery arrested in Kapolei

Honolulu police arrested one of two men in connection with Tuesday’s home robbery in Manoa.
Police said a 33-year-old man turned himself in at the Kapolei Police Station at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday and police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
The other suspect remains at large.
Police said two men entered a home on Oahu Avenue and began to gather items when the homeowners woke up and confronted them at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The suspects assaulted the residents and fled on foot.
Police and CrimeStoppers released surveillance camera footage of the two men Wednesday, seeking the public’s help in locating the suspects.
