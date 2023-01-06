Pahoa man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting

A Pahoa man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder and various firearms offenses following a “violent altercation” in the Leilani Estates subdivision on Christmas Day morning.

Hawaii Police Department today reported that officers have arrested and charged 33-year-old Sione Koula Sipinga, of Pahoa, after responding to a call at around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 about an altercation in which gun shots were fired. A 59-year-old man, who police described as a victim in the incident, called HPD saying that he had been shot at by an acquaintance while driving and then after a collision involving his and the suspect’s vehicle.

Police officers responded to the scene, but Sipinga, who had been identified as the suspect, fled the area prior to their arrival. Police later found Sipinga’s vehicle at a neighbor’s residence and recovered it as evidence. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered.

On Wednesday police arrested Sipinga at around 10:30 p.m. at Leilani Estates.

On Thursday morning, Sipinga was charged with second-degree attempted murder; ownership or possession of firearm prohibited; carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony; carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways; and first-degree reckless endangering. His bail is set at $175,000.

His initial court appearance was scheduled for this afternoon in Hilo District Court, HPD said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378 or via email at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.