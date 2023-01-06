Traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii surged in 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The year 2022 was a deadly one on Hawaii roads — with more traffic-related fatalities than the three prior years. Read more

By the end of the year, the number of traffic-related fatalities, 117, was higher than for 2021, 2020 and 2019 but even with 2018, according to statistics from the state Department of Transportation.

The pace in the first nine months was already on track to eclipse the 94 traffic-related fatalities recorded in 2021. By November, DOT warned the public of an “alarming” jump in traffic deaths, with eight that occurred in just the first 10 days of that month.

Honolulu police in the days before Christmas said the number of alcohol- related traffic fatalities and impaired-driving arrests on Oahu had surpassed those of 2021, and were urging holiday revelers to celebrate responsibly.

2023 also got off to a rough start, with an early morning pedestrian fatality on just the second day of January.

Police said that just before 6 a.m. an 85-year-old driving eastbound on Keolu Drive in Kailua struck a female pedestrian as she was attempting to cross within a marked crosswalk at Akiohala Street.

The crosswalk, which is by an elementary school, is not signalized, but is flanked with yellow school crosswalk signs. Emergency Medical Services transported the woman, described as about 60 years old, in critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

Police said at the time that speed, alcohol or drugs did not appear to be factors in the collision.

On Thursday the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not yet release the victim’s identity. Several bouquets of flowers and balloons were wrapped around a sign at the site in the woman’s memory.

The Oahu pedestrian fatality is the only traffic- related one for Jan. 1 to 4 of this year, compared with three fatalities during the same period in 2022.

In 2022 there were increases in fatalities across nearly all categories — with 49 involving motor vehicle occupants, 33 involving motorcyclists and moped riders, 28 involving pedestrians and seven involving bicyclists.

Motorcycle- and moped- related fatalities remained steady, at 33 in 2021 and 2022, but were almost double what they were in 2020, at 18.

From Ewa Beach to Wahiawa to Waimanalo, there were solo motorcycle crashes, multivehicle collisions and a number of pedestrians struck by vehicles.

There also has been a spate of hit-and-runs the past few months.

Police are still searching for the woman who was driving a red sedan that ran a red light and struck a 14-year-old boy the morning of Oct. 19 at Nuuanu Avenue and Wyllie Street as he was crossing to get to school. Fortunately, the teen survived and was taken in serious condition to an area hospital.

In early November, police said, a sedan rear-ended a male moped rider on Kalanianaole Highway, resulting in the 36-year-old’s death due to critical injuries. Police said the sedan did not stop and continued toward Kailua.

Also on Jan. 2, police reported a hit-and-run of a 76-year-old man attempting to cross against a “Do Not Walk” sign at North Kukui and Maunakea streets in Chinatown at about 9:05 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The motorist fled the scene, possibly in a white pickup truck.

Of all the counties, Honolulu recorded the greatest share of traffic-related fatalities, with 56 for 2022, up from 50 in 2021.

Roger Morton, Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services director, said during a Vision Zero workshop in mid-December that the goal is to reduce these fatalities to zero because every life is precious.

“Now, here in Hawaii what should really shock all of us is that at this point we are losing one life about once a week,” he said during the Dec. 12 workshop. “We have a fatality rate of maybe 50 to 60 people per year that get killed on roads on Oahu only.”

In addition, he said, more than an estimated 300 individuals a year are seriously injured in traffic-related incidents on roadways.

Honolulu is developing the Vision Zero Action Plan to reduce and ultimately end traffic-related deaths on Oahu roads by 2035.

According to Vision Zero’s presentation, there has been roughly one traffic death per week for the past decade, with the greatest concentrations in the urban core of Honolulu. Crashes resulting in death and serious injuries due to speeding are also on the rise.

Those most affected? Pedestrians.

Although people walking make up only 15% of all crashes islandwide on Oahu, Vision Zero said they make up 36% of people killed in crashes. Kupuna age 65 and older are the most vulnerable, making up 41% of people killed while walking.

Additionally, state statistics show a high proportion of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities are vulnerable homeless people, according to DOT, which began tracking them a few months ago.

Roughly half, or 12 out of the 28 pedestrians killed in traffic-related incidents in 2022, were homeless. On Oahu, eight out of 16 pedestrians killed in traffic-related incidents were homeless.

For bicyclists the proportion was even higher. Five out of seven bicyclists killed in traffic-related incidents were homeless in 2022, according to DOT.

Connie Mitchell, executive director of The Institute for Human Services, said she was concerned, particularly since unsheltered people are significantly more impaired — whether it’s their mental state, additional stress or other factors — to begin with.

“We are ramping up to do more pedestrian and cyclist education,” said Mitchell, who also sits on DOT’s safety board. “I think it’s time we do more, with more partnerships. I think it’s a whole community response that is needed.”

IHS runs a shuttle from its Hale Mauliola shelter on Sand Island to town and the Middle Street transit station, but for someone returning late at night, the nearest bus stop is still far away. She requested a bus stop farther down Sand Island but was told there was not enough ridership to support it.

DOT has reduced the speed limit for some portions of state highways, installed raised crosswalks and implemented a pilot red-light camera program but urges all drivers to follow the rules of the road.

Traffic-related deaths in Hawaii in 2022:

There were 117 traffic-related deaths in Hawaii in 2022, up from 94 in 2021.

>> State (117 total): 49 motor vehicle occupants, 33 motorcycle/moped/scooter operators, 28 pedestrians, 7 bicyclists

>> City and County of Honolulu (56 total): 19 motor vehicle occupants, 16 pedestrians, 17 motorcycle/moped/scooter operators, 4 bicyclists

>> Hawaii County (34 total): 18 motor vehicle occupants, 6 pedestrians, 9 motorcyclists, 1 bicyclist

>> Maui County (18 total): 7 motor vehicle occupants, 4 pedestrians, 6 motorcycle/scooter operators, 1 bicyclist

>> Kauai County (9 total): 5 motor vehicle occupants, 2 pedestrians, 1 scooter operator, 1 bicyclist

Source: State Department of Transportation

Traffic-related fatalities by year:

>> 2023 — 1 pedestrian fatality (Jan. 1-4)

>> 2022 — 117

>> 2021 — 94

>> 2020 — 85

>> 2019 — 108

>> 2018 — 117

Source: State Department of Transportation