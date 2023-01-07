Meilani McBee helps Rainbow Wahine bounce back against Fullerton

Hawaii guard Meilani McBee scored 17 of her career-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 66-53 win over Cal State Fullerton tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH guard Lily Wahinekapu sparked the Rainbow Wahine with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half of her first meeting against her former team. McBee drained five from long range in the second half to help UH close out a bounce-back win.

Wahinekapu finished with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting and a season-high seven assists. Guard Daejah Phillips also set a career high with eight assists. Forward Kallin Spiller grabbed 11 rebounds and McBee had four of UH’s 13 steals.

UH’s returnees off of last season’s team received their Big West championship rings in a presentation following the game.

Wahinekapu, who earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors with Cal State Fullerton last season, went 4-for-4 from the field with three 3-pointers and had three assists in the first half, the last going to her sister, Jovi Lefotu, for a fast-break layup that gave UH a 34-19 lead.

While Wahinekapu connected from outside, forward Jacque David went to work in the post, going 4-for-6 in an eight-point first half.

UH led 34-21 at halftime, but Cal State Fullerton guard Gabi Vidmar hit two of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Titans closed to within five at 43-38. McBee answered with a 3-pointer and hit another to open the fourth quarter.

UH’s first five field goals of the fourth quarter came from behind the arc, with McBee’s fifth of the game extending UH’s lead to 58-42. Kelsie Imai also hit two in the period to help the Wahine fend off the Titans.

Vidmar led Cal State Fullerton with 16 points and Una Jovanovic added 14.