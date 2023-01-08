Las Vegas Advisor: Hard Rock officially takes over operations of Mirage

Hard Rock International, a subsidiary of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has officially assumed control of the operations of the Mirage.

Hard Rock, which paid $1.075 billion in cash for the purchase, becomes the first Native American tribe to operate a hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. However, the name change and transformation to a Hard Rock will be gradual and the property will remain the Mirage until then, projected at between 18 and 40 months.

Hard Rock plans to gut and redevelop the existing Mirage hotel towers, plus build an all-suites guitar-­shaped tower for a total of 3,640 rooms. The casino, restaurants and public areas will, likewise, be completely stripped and rebuilt from scratch. The volcano is expected to remain through the end of the year.

Henderson Station: Station Casinos has filed plans with the city of Henderson to build a 600-room hotel-­casino. Plans call for an 80,000-square-foot casino, several restaurants and bars, a bowling alley, movie theater and 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The property will be built in three phases, with a construction start date of January 2024.

New name: Following the SMS (short message service) trend of abbreviating language with acronyms and initialisms for facilitating “textspeak,” the long-running Spiegelworld show at the Cosmopolitan, “Opium,” has been renamed “OPM.” Spiegelworld also produces “Atomic Saloon Show” at the Venetian and “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace.

Question: What are the highlights of this year’s Las Vegas Advisor coupon book?

Answer: The 2023 Member Rewards Book features more than 70 coupons with discounts on restaurants, bars and hotel rooms, along with several valuable gambling bonuses for slots, video poker, table games and bingo. It’s the best Las Vegas incentive package available from any source; you can see the entire list at LasVegas Advisor.com.

