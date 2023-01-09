Multiple vehicles involved in Pali Highway accident heading toward Kailua

A four-vehicle pileup shortly before 9 tonight on the Pali Highway heading Kailua-bound near Castle Junction resulted in several people being taken by ambulance.

There were 10 people involved, according to Emergency Medical Services. Five required medical attention by EMS paramedics and emergency medical technicians. One declined transportation and four were uninjured.

Of those who required medical attention, two females were listed in serious condition. One of the females was 56 while no age was listed for the other. In addition, listed as stable was a female, 35; another female 61, and an additional female, no age provided.

All the vehicles were towed from the scene.