Haze over Oahu could be vog or pollution

If you noticed a haze over Oahu today, it could be vog — or it could be pollution.

“It’s not out of the question that it’s vog,” said National Weather Service Senior Forecaster Tom Birchard. “The winds did turn a little bit southeasterly at cloud level over the past 24 hours. But the winds will be switching to the northwest overnight, so the haze should flush out.”

While it could be vog from Halemaumau, it could be from vehicle exhaust or pollution, he said.