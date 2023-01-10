Man, 45, in critical condition after being pulled from water off Kauai

A 45-year-old man visiting from China is in critical condition after he was pulled from the waters off of Anini Beach on Kauai.
The Kauai Fire Department in a news release today said that first responders received a call about the incident on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. A paddleboarder reportedly pulled from the water a male who had been swimming.
First responders administered CPR to the man, who is from Shanghai, upon arrival. Medical personnel then transported him to Wilcox Medical Center.
The visitor is currently in critical condition, KFD said. The Kauai Visitors Bureau is assisting his family.
