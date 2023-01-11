Hawaii island police identify burned body found under tree

Hawaii island police have identified the burned body found under a banyan tree last week as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo.

On Jan. 2, at around 11:30 a.m., the Hawaii Fire Department responded to a report of a banyan tree on Banyan Drive that was on fire.

HFD “discovered the charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree,” located in Hilo across Reed’s Bay Beach Park, and reported it to police, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today.

An autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire related trauma, HPD said. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2382 or via email at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.

The police department’s non-emergency number can also be reached at 808-935-3311. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300.