High surf warning as the largest swell of season peaks today

The largest swell of the season is here — and is expected to peak today, bringing surf up to 50 feet to north shores.

The National Weather Service’s high surf warning covers the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; the north-facing shores of Maui; and the west-facing shores of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters expect the northwest swell is expected to build down the island chain and peak today, then gradually lower through the day Thursday after shifting out of the north-northwest late tonight.

Officials say the public should stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf.

In addition to powerful rip currents, ocean water is expected to surge and sweep across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways, with localized beach erosion.

Wave runup is also expected to impact coastal properties and infrastructure, especially around high tide just before daybreak.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, is in place for the west-facing shores of Maui and Lanai, and the north-facing shores of Hawaii island due to the swell, also through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Strong, breaking waves and currents in these areas will make swimming dangerous today through Thursday evening. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Surf will remain stable along south shores, at 1 to 3 feet, and at east shores, at 2 to 4 feet, today and Thursday.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for leeward Maui County waters, Hawaii island waters and several channels, through 6 p.m. Thursday.