Firefighters put out fire at Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire creating light smoke in the laundry room at the second floor of the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki.

At around 5:15 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the hotel for a building fire. Firefighters found no smoke or flames coming from the building.

Firefighters were led to the laundry room on the second floor and, while using a thermal imaging camera, observed elevated temperatures and light smoke in the ductwork.

HFD personnel gained access to the ductwork to control the fire, and were able to extinguish it at around 5:50 p.m. They later found that the fire did not extend to other rooms or floors.

The fire’s origin and damage estimates are still being investigated.