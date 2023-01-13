Injured hiker rescued near Waikaekua Falls in Manoa

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker on the Waikaekua Trail in Manoa this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 5:40 p.m. for an injured 41-year-old man who was hiking on the trail for about four hours when he fell and injured himself.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter made visual contact with the hiker near the bottom of the Waikaekua Falls and inserted rescued personnel at around 6:15 p.m. He was flown to a nearby landing zone and transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 6:30 p.m.