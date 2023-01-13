Lanikai parking restricted during holiday weekend

In an effort to prevent traffic congestion in Lanikai during the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday weekend, parking in the area will be restricted through Monday, the City and County of Honolulu said.

The city’s Department of Transportation is asking Oahu residents and visitors to limit “non-essential travel” to Lanikai during the holiday weekend. Parking is restricted in Lanikai between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Monday. Parking at both of the Kailua Beach Park parking lots is also limited in availability.

“We recognize that an ongoing traffic improvement project near the Kalapawai roundabout has created temporary traffic delays that are worsened by the massive influx of beachgoers over the weekend — even though there is no construction occurring over the holiday weekend,” said DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi in a statement. “The Department of Transportation Services will deploy extra resources this weekend, including special duty police officers, to assist in congestion management.”

DTS is encouraging the public to plan accordingly or find alternate modes of transportation to and from the Lanikai area, including using TheBus Route 671.