2 dead in separate traffic collisions in Keaau

Hawaii island police are investigating two fatal traffic collisions in Keaau that took place a few hours apart.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, a collision involving a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle left a 42-year-old Pahoa woman dead, Hawaii Police Department reported.

The woman, identified as Jessica Santos, was involved in the single-vehicle collision on Aulii Street near the 41st Avenue intersection.

HPD determined that three women and two minors had been occupants of the UTV as it was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide turn onto Aulii Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over.

Santos was identified as a the driver of the vehicle. HPD said she was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at around 1:10 a.m. today.

One of the minors reportedly sustained minimal injuries that did not require further medical attention at the scene. The other passengers were not injured.

Police believe that speed and inattention are contributing factors.

In the second collision, a pedestrian, identified as a man who appears to be in his 50s, died after being struck by a car this morning.

HPD said it responded to a single-vehicle collision at around 5 a.m. on Highway 130, in the vicinity of the 3-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle reported that something hit her vehicle windshield and shattered it.

The Hawaii Fire Department was first at the scene and observed an unresponsive male in the Hilo-bound lane with “severe head a body trauma” about 300 feet away from where the involved vehicle was parked.

The pedestrian was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at just before 9 a.m.

Police determined that a blue Acura sedan was traveling Pahoa-bound in the right lane on the highway when it struck the pedestrian, who was between lanes on the Pahoa-bound part of the highway.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, and there were no roadway lights in the area, HPD said.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries from the shattered windshield. The driver’s three children — two adults and a minor — were not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs, speed or inattention were factors in the crash.

There have now been three fatal traffic collisions this year on Hawaii island, HPD reported.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed either collision or who has information about them to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.