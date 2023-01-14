Fire extinguished at partially constructed building in Ewa Beach

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon extinguished a fire at a four-story building in Ewa Beach that was still under construction.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 2:15 p.m. for a building fire at the intersection of Lalahiwa Street and Iwikuamoo Street. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke emanating from the ground floor of the building.
HFD secured a water supply and confirmed that there were no occupants in the building. They were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire is still being investigated.
