7 people involved in motor vehicle collision, near Kapaa Quarry

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision, involving seven people, just before 4 p.m. on the H-3 Freeway, Kaneohe bound near Kapaa Quarry.
Three of the seven people involved received minor injuries; however, EMS said all declined transport to an emergency room.
