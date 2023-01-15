comscore 7 people involved in motor vehicle collision, near Kapaa Quarry
Top News

7 people involved in motor vehicle collision, near Kapaa Quarry

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision, involving seven people, just before 4 p.m. on the H-3 Freeway, Kaneohe bound near Kapaa Quarry.

Three of the seven people involved received minor injuries; however, EMS said all declined transport to an emergency room.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Fire ravages Maui home, causing extensive damages and displacing five

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up