HFD rescues lost hiker near the Stairway to Heaven trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a lost hiker this afternoon near the Haiku Stairs, commonly known as Stairway to Heaven, in Kaneohe.

The HFD reported that a 911 call came in at 12:49 p.m. reporting that a male, 32, had become lost and disoriented while on a hike that had started at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The HFD responded to the call by sending four units staffed with 12 personnel to the trail. The first rescue unit arrived at 1:07 p.m., and a landing zone was subsequently established at the nearby Kaneohe District Park for Air 1.

Recuse personnel were transported to the hiker, where he was secured and transported back to the landing zone at about 1:38 p.m. The hiker and HFD personnel were uninjured following the incident.

The HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips:

>> Plan the hike in advance, making sure to gather information about the trail and gauge the amount of time it will take to

return to the trailhead.

>> Inform others of your hiking plans

>> Hike with a partner and stay together

>> Stay on the trail

>> Avoid undue risks

>>Watch the time

>> Call 911 in an emergency

>> Stay in place, and be visible and noisy

For more information, visit the HFD’s website at fire.honolulu.gov.