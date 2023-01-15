High surf leads to more than 20 lifeguard rescues

Lifeguards made more than 20 rescues and conducted more than 3,o00 preventative actions today as a high surf advisory remained in effect for the Oahu’s North and West-facing shores.

Conditions at Oahu’s North and West side beaches were listed under an “extreme” hazard rating today on the The Hawaii Beach Safety website, www.hawaiibeachsafety.com. The “extreme” rating means that conditions are extremely hazardous and people are advised to stay out of the ocean.

According to the National Weather Service, beachgoers and water users were expected today to encounter rip currents in or near the surf zone, with rip current strength increasing with surf size. NWS’ high surf advisory will remain i effect for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Monday morning

The conditions resulted in a busy day for first responders. A 24-year-old surfer, participating in a surf contest at Ehukai Beach, hit his head on the reef today and needed intervention from lifeguards. Honolulu Ocean Safety and lifeguards from the private surfing event responded to the injured surfer about 1:45 p.m.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until he began to breathe. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and took over with advanced life-support. Paramedics treated the man, who they determined was in critical condition while en route to the emergency room.

Just before 2:00 p.m., lifeguards and EMS helped four people who were washed off the rocks into the water at Shark’s Cove. EMS said the four were able to make it out of the water on their own, but suffered lacerations and abrasions. EMS offered first aid at the scene. Paramedics evaluated two of the patients, but they declined transport to an emergency room.

Shortly after, lifeguards rescued six male surfers who were caught in a strong rip tide at the surf spot known as Freddyland. Lifeguards responded via jet ski to the surfers, who were brought to shore safely and did not require medical treatment.

Honolulu Ocean Safety also responded about 4 p.m. to a 52-year old woman, who suffered a hip injury at the Kaneohe Sandbar. Lifeguards brought her to shore via jet ski to Honolulu EMS. Paramedics treated and transported her in serious condition to an area emergency room.