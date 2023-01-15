2 hurt after crash closes Kalakaua via Kapiolani into Waikiki

Honolulu police have closed Kalakaua Avenue from Kapiolani Boulevard at the Hawaii Convention Center into Waikiki following a collision this morning involving multiple vehicles, which sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report. A man described as in his 80s is in critical condition and a woman described as in her late 20s is in stable condition, EMS said.

EMS said paramedics administered advanced life support to the unidentified patient who sustained critical injuries and treated three other patients—one individual was transported to the hospital in stable condition and the other two adults declined transportation.

No other details were immediately available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect delays.