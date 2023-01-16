High surf advisory for north, west shores of smaller islands in effect

The National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of the smaller Hawaiian isles through Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say a new northwest swell is arriving later today to reinforce the current one, keeping surf heights at advisory levels across most north and west shores.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected along the north and west shores of Niihau and north shores of Kauai; Surf of 10 to 14 feet is expected along west shores of Kauai.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous in these areas. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

The new swell is expected to gradually decline on Tuesday, but will then be followed by a few, reinforcing northwest swells Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels.

Surf along south and east shores will remain stable, at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday.