Vital Statistics: Jan. 6-12, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 6-12
>> Rohit Bawa and Lisa Michelle Carter
>> John Walter Blackwelder and Robin LeAnne Welch Kennedy
>> Tebah Bradley and Daniel Litchfield Jennings
>> Brannon Todd Clements and Tapaau Eteva Tualaulelei
>> Hannah Rose Cook and Steven Randall Markon
>> Jay-Ryan Castillo Digap and Daphne Joy Lipio Fernandez
>> Stephanie Lorraine Dwyer and Scott Michael Benco
>> Gilbert Lico Galon Jr. and Yu Tung Cindy Lu
>> Jordan Rey Gamboa and Christiana Chante Fumie Keanolaniahonuiomakuaaloha Hanohano-Nakabayashi
>> Liezel Simmone Henry and Tiernan David Abrecht
>> Josh Charles Hyatt and Kenneth James McElroy
>> Matthew Harold Martin Inniss and Roberta Poletto
>> Amanda Le Kline and Charles Blain Morin
>> Ali Marie Litwicki and Albert Yowshien Kuo
>> Marcus Phillip-Joseph Lopez and Eme Dianne Natividad Gettys
>> Dominique Denise Mack and Brian Patrick Quinn II
>> Lee Hideaki Nishimura and Yuliia Rudska
>> Michal Rafal Okon and Agnieszka Kurzawa
>> Aaron Alfred Rivas and Kennedy Lee Cummings
>> Alexander Enrique Rodriguez and Nancy Myung Shin Pak
>> Zachariah Tautua Samatua and Ciarah Jasmin Kanani Canencia
>> Elikapeka Makanilokahi Scott and Shanson Kanoheaiheleaho‘ oliikaHaku Woodlyn Kapanui
>> Victoria Elysse Wicks and Daniel Molina Felipe Moreira
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 6-12
>> Kaia Masami Atagi
>> Kaikoa Roland Pomaika‘i Benicta
>> Sawyer Jeffrey Brown
>> Kyrie Gene Faller Cruz
>> Isabella Kahealani Cummings Fisher
>> Atlas Ezekiel Neil Kealamauloa Dacanay Higa
>> Isaiah Jae Davalos
>> Coralea Hinayo Dookchitra
>> Moritz Koa Heintz
>> Reece Taika Hong
>> Hope Peony Kau‘iwai Kaaua
>> Milo Peregrin Karsin
>> Oliver Meriadoc Karsin
>> Jaylah Bea Laroche
>> Jayden Jun Yu Lee
>> Aizen Jae Losbog
>> Ezra James Mercer
>> Chambers Kade Keawe Petschow
>> Luana Leilani Pilch
>> Madelyn Raeanne Priga
>> Romeo James Kahekili Kaalekahi Rzonca
>> Eden-Harper Calianne Schneck
>> Jacinta Marlow Sinnott
>> Keira Aya Lai Ping Sugiyama
>> Cassandra Kawena Suza
>> Jacquelin Rose Tautfest
>> Haven Ann Taylor
>> Praise Kapoliokalawaia Vinoya
>> Lori Cynthia Watkins
