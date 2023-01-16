Vital Statistics: Jan. 6-12, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 6-12

>> Rohit Bawa and Lisa Michelle Carter

>> John Walter Blackwelder and Robin LeAnne Welch Kennedy

>> Tebah Bradley and Daniel Litchfield Jennings

>> Brannon Todd Clements and Tapaau Eteva Tualaulelei

>> Hannah Rose Cook and Steven Randall Markon

>> Jay-Ryan Castillo Digap and Daphne Joy Lipio Fernandez

>> Stephanie Lorraine Dwyer and Scott Michael Benco

>> Gilbert Lico Galon Jr. and Yu Tung Cindy Lu

>> Jordan Rey Gamboa and Christiana Chante Fumie Keanolaniahonuiomakuaaloha Hanohano-Nakabayashi

>> Liezel Simmone Henry and Tiernan David Abrecht

>> Josh Charles Hyatt and Kenneth James McElroy

>> Matthew Harold Martin Inniss and Roberta Poletto

>> Amanda Le Kline and Charles Blain Morin

>> Ali Marie Litwicki and Albert Yowshien Kuo

>> Marcus Phillip-Joseph Lopez and Eme Dianne Natividad Gettys

>> Dominique Denise Mack and Brian Patrick Quinn II

>> Lee Hideaki Nishimura and Yuliia Rudska

>> Michal Rafal Okon and Agnieszka Kurzawa

>> Aaron Alfred Rivas and Kennedy Lee Cummings

>> Alexander Enrique Rodriguez and Nancy Myung Shin Pak

>> Zachariah Tautua Samatua and Ciarah Jasmin Kanani Canencia

>> Elikapeka Makanilokahi Scott and Shanson Kanoheaiheleaho‘ oliikaHaku Woodlyn Kapanui

>> Victoria Elysse Wicks and Daniel Molina Felipe Moreira

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 6-12

>> Kaia Masami Atagi

>> Kaikoa Roland Pomaika‘i Benicta

>> Sawyer Jeffrey Brown

>> Kyrie Gene Faller Cruz

>> Isabella Kahealani Cummings Fisher

>> Atlas Ezekiel Neil Kealamauloa Dacanay Higa

>> Isaiah Jae Davalos

>> Coralea Hinayo Dookchitra

>> Moritz Koa Heintz

>> Reece Taika Hong

>> Hope Peony Kau‘iwai Kaaua

>> Milo Peregrin Karsin

>> Oliver Meriadoc Karsin

>> Jaylah Bea Laroche

>> Jayden Jun Yu Lee

>> Aizen Jae Losbog

>> Ezra James Mercer

>> Chambers Kade Keawe Petschow

>> Luana Leilani Pilch

>> Madelyn Raeanne Priga

>> Romeo James Kahekili Kaalekahi Rzonca

>> Eden-Harper Calianne Schneck

>> Jacinta Marlow Sinnott

>> Keira Aya Lai Ping Sugiyama

>> Cassandra Kawena Suza

>> Jacquelin Rose Tautfest

>> Haven Ann Taylor

>> Praise Kapoliokalawaia Vinoya

>> Lori Cynthia Watkins