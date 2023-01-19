comscore Flood advisory in effect for Oahu until 7 p.m.
Flood advisory in effect for Oahu until 7 p.m.

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:49 pm
A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu after radar indicated heavy rain over the leeward and central portions of the island.

The National Weather Service advisory is effective until 7 p.m. today.

The heaviest showers are near Haleiwa and Waialua, with additional showers expected over southern and central Oahu, between Pearl City and Mililani. Other areas that will experience flooding include Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa, Haleiwa and Mokuleia.

NWS said there will be minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and in streams. Officials are advising the public to avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rain and water runoff can cause hazardous driving conditions.

