Jury deliberation begins in North Shore murder trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
    Stephen Brown sits in the circuit courtroom of judge Rowena Somerville, Monday, Jan. 9, at the start of his trial for the 2017 killing of Telma Boinville.

A Circuit Court jury of 12 began deliberating this afternoon as to whether the then green-haired 23-year-old Stephen Brown killed Telma Boinville, 51, on Dec. 7, 2017.

The now 28-year-old’s defense is that Hailey Dandurand, his then 20-year-old, pink-haired girlfriend, did it.

Brown’s court-appointed attorney, William Bagasol, in his closing statement said Brown was guilty of burglarizing the North Shore vacation rental and kidnapping Boinville and her 8-year-old daughter, Makana Boinville Emery. He did not hurt or kill her or have a plan with Dandurand to do so, Bagasol claimed.

Instead, Bagasol said that the lack of DNA evidence, fingerprints and blood on the knife and weapons should provide reasonable doubt to acquit Brown.

He said the state’s case is based on circumstantial evidence.

Brown took the stand Tuesday, saying that he did not carry Boinville Emery into the house, and said he only carried her upstairs once she walked into the home.

The state alleges he had already killed Boinville, and Boinville Emery testified Brown told her, “We killed your mom.”

But Bagasol said, “When you look at Makana’s clothes, … she would have been bloody, if you believe her version.”

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell said Brown’s testimony that Boinville submitted to Dandurand, lay on the floor and allowed the pair to tie her up and that she was unharmed when he left to scout out the property cannot be believed because she received defensive wounds on her hands and forearms.

He said that Boinville Emery testified she was 100% sure of what happened because she was on the receiving end of a criminal act.

Looking Back

