Mindy Pennybacker: Female Eddie invitee eager for event to be held

  • By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHRISTA FUNK / RED BULL CONTENT POOL Makani Adric surfed during Red Bull Magnitude at Waimea Bay on Jan. 11, the day that Eddie was going to be held but was called off.

  • COURTESY CHRISTA FUNK / RED BULL CONTENT POOL Makani Adric paddled back to the lineup during Red Bull Magnitude at Waimea Bay on Jan. 11

When Makani Adric heard the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay was greenlighted for Jan. 11, she was “super excited.” Read more

