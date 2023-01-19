‘The Eddie’ is a go for Sunday

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay is a go for Sunday, according to Clyde Aikau.

“All indications look that it’s going to be an epic day at Waimea,” Aikau said this morning.

Aikau, the younger brother of Eddie Aikau and director of the Eddie Aikau Foundation, said the event also will be held in remembrance of their brother, Solomon Aikau III, 74, who died in October and Roy “China” Uemura, 68, a Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, who died earlier this month.

Forty surfers — 34 men and six women— will be competing in the prestigious contest. This is the first time women will be competing in The Eddie.