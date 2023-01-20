Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Pauoa area this afternoon.
Shortly after noon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 2706 Booth Road. Personnel arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the home.
After finding no occupants in the building, firefighters were able to control the fire. HFD extinguished the fire at around 12:40 p.m.
HFD reported no injuries from the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.