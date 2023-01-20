comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa
Top News

Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Pauoa area this afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 2706 Booth Road. Personnel arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the home.

After finding no occupants in the building, firefighters were able to control the fire. HFD extinguished the fire at around 12:40 p.m.

HFD reported no injuries from the fire.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up