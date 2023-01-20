Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Pauoa area this afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 2706 Booth Road. Personnel arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the home.

After finding no occupants in the building, firefighters were able to control the fire. HFD extinguished the fire at around 12:40 p.m.

HFD reported no injuries from the fire.