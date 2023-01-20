comscore Police searching for suspect in Hawaii Kai carjacking
Top News

Police searching for suspect in Hawaii Kai carjacking

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking in Hawaii Kai Thursday.

Police said a 30-year-old man reported a male took his Toyota Tacoma by force on Pepeekeo Street at about 6:50 a.m.

The victim sustained some abrasions in the carjacking.

Police have opened a second-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with a tan complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ Clinton lawsuit

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up