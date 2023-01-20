comscore Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner
Top News

Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • LORI KERSEY/CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS A statue of a hot dog is shown at the Dairy Winkle restaurant, in April 14, in the Campbells Creek ssection of Charleston, W.Va. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the statue, which was stolen from the business during a break-in sometime after a Jan. 11 fire, has been returned.

    LORI KERSEY/CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A statue of a hot dog is shown at the Dairy Winkle restaurant, in April 14, in the Campbells Creek ssection of Charleston, W.Va. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the statue, which was stolen from the business during a break-in sometime after a Jan. 11 fire, has been returned.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. >> The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

The short statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head.

Ellison hopes to reopen the restaurant later this year.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Prescott, Purdy playing at high level heading into showdown

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up