Hawaii’s first pedestrian fatality of 2023 identified

Hawaii’s first pedestrian fatality of 2023 has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office as Jenifer Van Lent, 71, of Kailua.

Honolulu police said that on the morning of Jan. 2, just before 6 a.m., Van Lent was attempting to cross Keolu Drive when she was struck by a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old man traveling eastbound.

Police said she was within a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Akiohala Street.

Emergency Medical Services transported her to an area hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her industries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not sustain any injuries, and that speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.

The crosswalk is in a school zone near an elementary school. The speed limit on Keolu Drive is 25 mph.

In memory of Van Lent, friends and family have wrapped bouquets of flowers and mementoes around the school crosswalk sign.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.